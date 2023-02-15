5 orthopedic updates for ASC leaders to know

From acquisitions to milestones here are five orthopedic updates Becker's has reported on since Feb. 1:

1. Spire Orthopedic Partners partnered with Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County and its affiliated ASC, the Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates.

2. United Musculoskeletal Partners, an orthopedic-focused management services organization, acquired Texas-based All-Star Orthopaedics and OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons.

3. C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas.

4. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's Monroeville (Penn.) Surgery Center is the first in the Pittsburgh region to offer outpatient hip replacements in an ASC setting.

5. Addison, Texas-based Methodist Hospital for Surgery, a hospital formed as a joint venture between local surgeons, Dallas-based Methodist Health System and ValueHealth, performed its 50,000th surgery since its opening in December 2010.