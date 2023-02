Glenwood Springs, Colo.-based Valley View has completed 1,000 procedures using Stryker's Mako robotic arm, according to a Feb. 24 press release sent to Becker's.

The Stryker arm is used for joint replacement procedures by assisting surgeons with preoperative planning and improving accuracy during surgery.

Valley View will offer Mako robotic-assisted procedures at its new orthopedic ASC set to open in Basalt, Colo.