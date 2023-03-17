OrthoAlliance gains 3 Ohio offices, ASC

OrthoAlliance, a physician-led management services organization, added Chardon, Ohio-based Precision Orthopaedic Specialties and Chardon Surgery Center to its network.

Precision Orthopaedic Specialties has three offices in Northeast Ohio in addition to its multispecialty ASC, Chardon Surgery Center. The practice has more than 10 physicians, according to a March 16 news release from healthcare transaction advisory firm Physician Growth Partners.

OrthoAlliance is backed by private equity firm Revelstoke Capital Partners. The MSO supports more than 170 physicians and 2,000 employees..

Physician Growth Partners advised Precision Orthopaedic Specialties and Chardon Surgery Center on its transaction with OrthoAlliance.