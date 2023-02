Orthopaedic Medical Group Surgery Center in Lithia, Fla., has added orthopedic surgeon Nick Sexton, MD, to its team.

Dr. Sexton has more than 10 years of orthopedic experience, according to a Feb. 27 news release from the ASC. He treats a variety of musculoskeletal injuries, but specializes in the treatment of complex rotator cuff injuries.

OMG Surgery Center is a 14,000-square-foot orthopedic-focused ASC.