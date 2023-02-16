Ohio orthopedic ASC to expand following year of highest surgical volume to date

The Orthopedic Surgery Center in Youngstown, Ohio, recorded its highest patient surgical volume in 2022, prompting the practice to hire 35 new staff members and expand the clinic by 36,000 square feet, according to a Feb. 16 report from The Business Journal.

The center has been open for 20 years, with the pandemic fueling an increased patient volume as patients desired the increased infection control and shorter lengths of stay ASCs offer.

In 2022, the practice added 35 clinical staff and planned the 36,000-square-foot expansion, which should be completed this year.

The practice also plans to add foot, ankle and spine surgeons in 2023. The center was the first in Ohio to use Stryker's Mako robot for joint replacements.