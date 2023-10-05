5 key statistics on total joint replacements in 2023

Here are five figures offering insight into the industry of total joint replacements and orthopedics:

37 percent: The percentage of Medicare-certified ASCs that offer orthopedic care, making it the most common ASC specialty.

$382,102: The average annual salary among orthopedic surgeons in Nevada, the highest-paying state for orthopedic specialists.

1.6 percent: The percentage of the ASC industry's total joint replacement procedures performed at Specialists One-Day Surgery Center in Syracuse, N.Y., in 2022, the most of any ASC in the U.S.

$12,211: The cost of a knee replacement surgery at ASCs in Iowa, the least expensive state in the U.S. to get the procedure.

12 percent: The percentage by which starting pay among orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. increased from 2021 to 2023.