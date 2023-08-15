The physician specialties with rising starting pay

Psychiatry saw the biggest jump in starting salary from 2021 to 2023 of any specialty, according to AMN Healthcare's "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report released July 24.
Here are 12 physician specialties that have seen increases in starting pay:
Psychiatry
2022/23: $355,000
2021/22: $299,000
Increase: 19 percent
Dermatology
2022/23: $427,000
2021/22: $350,000
Increase: 16
Anesthesiology
2022/23: $450,000
2021/22: $400,000
Increase: 12.5 percent
Orthopedic surgery
2022/23: $633,000
2021/22: $565,000
Increase: 12 percent
Obstetrics/gynecology
2022/23: $367,000
2021/22: $321,000
Increase: 10.54 percent
Hematology/oncology
2022/23: $440,000
2021/22: $404,000
Increase: 9 percent
Gastroenterology
2022/23: $506,000
2021/22: $474,000
Increase: 7 percent
Urology
2022/23: $540,000
2021/22: $510,000
Increase: 6 percent
Rheumatology
2022/23: $273,000
2021/22: $257,000
Increase: 6 percent
Hospitalist
2022/23: $299,000
2021/22: $284,000
Increase: 5 percent
Radiology
2022/23: $472,000
2021/22: $455,000
Increase: 4 percent
Pulmonology/critical care
2022/23: $418,000
2021/22: $412,000
Increase: 1.5 percent