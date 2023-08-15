The physician specialties with rising starting pay

Psychiatry saw the biggest jump in starting salary from 2021 to 2023 of any specialty, according to AMN Healthcare's "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report released July 24.

Here are 12 physician specialties that have seen increases in starting pay:

Psychiatry

2022/23: $355,000

2021/22: $299,000

Increase: 19 percent

Dermatology

2022/23: $427,000

2021/22: $350,000

Increase: 16

Anesthesiology

2022/23: $450,000

2021/22: $400,000

Increase: 12.5 percent

Orthopedic surgery

2022/23: $633,000

2021/22: $565,000

Increase: 12 percent

Obstetrics/gynecology

2022/23: $367,000

2021/22: $321,000

Increase: 10.54 percent

Hematology/oncology

2022/23: $440,000

2021/22: $404,000

Increase: 9 percent

Gastroenterology

2022/23: $506,000

2021/22: $474,000

Increase: 7 percent

Urology

2022/23: $540,000

2021/22: $510,000

Increase: 6 percent

Rheumatology

2022/23: $273,000

2021/22: $257,000

Increase: 6 percent

Hospitalist

2022/23: $299,000

2021/22: $284,000

Increase: 5 percent

Radiology

2022/23: $472,000

2021/22: $455,000

Increase: 4 percent

Pulmonology/critical care

2022/23: $418,000

2021/22: $412,000

Increase: 1.5 percent