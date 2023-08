Orthopedics is the most common ASC specialty, according to the ASC Association.

This information comes from December data from CMS.

Here is the percentage of Medicare-certified ASCs that offer each specialty:

Orthopedic: 37 percent

Pain: 36 percent

Ophthalmology: 35 percent

Endoscopy: 32 percent

Plastic: 29 percent

Podiatry: 28 percent

Otolaryngology: 23 percent

Obstetrics/Gynecology: 19 percent

Dental: 8 percent