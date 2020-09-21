4 ASCs installing total joint robots

Four ASCs recently installed robotic technology to assist in total joint replacements:

1. The Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas) introduced robotic-assisted total knee replacement. Orthopedic surgeons Tyler Cooper, MD, and Tyler Britten, MD, performed the procedure using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System.

2. Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center purchased and installed Stryker's Mako system to assist surgeons during total and partial knee and total hip replacements.

3. Los Angeles-based Southern California Orthopedic Institute surgeon Jaime Hernandez, MD, performed what's believed to be the first CORI robotic-assisted total knee replacement in an ASC.

4. The Center for Orthopedic Surgery in Van Nuys, Calif., recorded the country's first ASC-based total knee replacement using the CORI Surgical System Sept. 3.

