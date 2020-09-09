California orthopedic surgeon performs robotic-assisted knee replacement in ASC

Los Angeles-based Southern California Orthopedic Institute surgeon Jaime Hernandez, MD, recently performed what's believed to be the first CORI robotic-assisted total knee replacement in an ASC, The Signal reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Hernandez began using surgical robots about a year ago.

2. He used the Smith+Nephew CORI robot in this total knee replacement. The robot assists the surgeon during the procedure to ensure accurate implant placement.

3. This was the first instance the CORI robot was used in an ASC.

4. Dr. Hernandez believes robotic-assisted joint replacements will be commonplace in the future.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.