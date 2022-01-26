10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

B. Scott Groseclose II, MD. Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center (Traverse City, Mich.). Dr. Groseclose's subspecialties are deformity correction, osteotomy, limb lengthening, sacroiliac joint arthritis, pubic symphosis degeneration, and total hip and knee replacement.

Jackson Jones, MD. Reno (Nev.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center. Dr. Jones completed a fellowship in total joint arthroplasty at Brigham and Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School in Boston. He is also board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

John Lapkass, MD. Anchorage (Alaska) Fracture & Orthopedic Clinic. Dr. Lapkass performs total joint treatments of the hip, knee, elbow and shoulder. He is one of few orthopedists in Anchorage who perform total elbow replacement, hip arthroscopy and hip replacement using the direct anterior approach.

Nicholas Mirkopoulos, MD. Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (Cincinnati). Dr. Mirkopoulos provides total joint replacement as well as sports medical care. He is also a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Brian Moore, MD. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). Dr. Moore is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Society, and AO Trauma North America. He was also the Chartiers-Houston High School football team's physician.

Cass Nakasone, MD. Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu). Dr. Nakasone has performed over 3,000 total knee replacements and over 3,000 direct anterior approach total hip replacements. He is the co-author of 25 peer-reviewed journal articles and 47 scientific abstracts about knee and hip replacement surgery.

Gordon Newbern, MD. OrthoArkansas (Little Rock). Dr. Newbern's subspecialty is reconstruction of the hip and knee. Research articles from Dr. Newbern have been published in the Journal of Arthroplasty.

Keith Reinhardt, MD. South Shore Surgery Center (Bay Shore, N.Y.). Dr. Reinhardt performed the first robotic total joint replacement procedure in Long Island in a freestanding ASC at South Shore Surgery Center. He is also the chief of joint reconstruction at South Shore University Hospital.

Albert Tsai, MD. Surgery Center of Long Beach (Calif.). Dr. Tsai specializes in general orthopaedics, sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery. He is also board-certified in orthopaedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Andrew Wodowski, MD. OrthoSouth Surgery Center (Southaven, Miss.). Dr. Wodowski performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in the area on Dec. 9. He is an orthopaedic surgeon who is board-certified and fellowship-trained, specializing in hip and knee disorders.