Dr. Andrew Wodowski of OrthoSouth performs region's first robotic total knee

Southaven, Miss.-based OrthoSouth Surgery Center physician Andrew Wodowski, MD, performed the area's first robot-assisted total knee replacement, DeSoto County News said Dec. 14.

Dr. Wodowski performed the procedure on Dec. 9 using the center's new CORI robotic system, the report said. The ASC is the only in the area offering robot-assisted knee replacements.

"We have offered the 'same day' outpatient knee replacement option at our Southaven surgery center for several years," Dr. Wodowski said. "With the addition of the CORI system at our Southaven surgery center, we're now able to blend two unique experiences into one, offering patients the benefits of both robotic-assisted surgery and outpatient knee replacement at the same time."

Memphin, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth also offers robot-assisted knee replacements at its Germantown, Tenn., ASC, the report said.