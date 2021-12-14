Dr. Keith Reinhardt performs Long Island's first robotic total joint in a freestanding ASC

Keith Reinhardt, MD, chief of joint reconstruction at South Shore University Hospital, performed Long Island's first robotic total joint replacement procedure in a freestanding ASC at South Shore Surgery Center in Bay Shore, N.Y.

The procedure, a total knee replacement, was performed on Dec. 2 with Stryker's Mako robot, the ASC said in a Dec. 8 email.

"Development of enhanced recovery pathways and pain control strategies has allowed our joint replacement patients the option of going home the same day of their surgery," Dr. Reinhardt said in the email. "We have coupled these successful protocols with minimally invasive surgical techniques and leveraging the power of robotics."

"But you don't need to be in a hospital to do all of that, and many patients would rather avoid going to the hospital for their hip or knee replacement," Dr. Reinhardt said. "We are now fortunate to be able to offer those patients a robotic, fast-track ambulatory joint replacement."

South Shore Surgery Center is a multispecialty center with three operating rooms and two procedure rooms. It is a joint venture with majority owner Northwell Health, which is based in New Hyde Park, N.Y.