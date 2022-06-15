Physician pay, top procedures and more: 8 ophthalmology updates

Ophthalmologist pay is rising higher than other physician specialties, plus seven more updates Becker's has reported on since the beginning of May:

1. San Antonio-based Parkhurst NuVision became the first ASC in the country to offer the newly FDA-approved Ally Lensar laser for cataract surgery.

2. In the highest pay jump of all physician specialties, ophthalmologists saw a 7 percent increase in annual compensation from 2019 to 2021, according to the Medical Group Management Association's 2022 "Datadive Provider Compensation Report."

3. Eye Care Leaders, an electronic medical record platform, experienced a data breach in December 2021, compromising the personal health information of at least 342,000 people from a minimum of eight eye care and surgical eye practices.

4. Ophthalmology practice Illinois Retina Associates is partnering with visual impairment education nonprofit Hadley. The partnership is expected to allow the practice to provide more comprehensive care to patients living with low vision.

5. Definitive Healthcare released a May report ranking the top 15 ophthalmology procedures by volume. The top ophthalmological procedure performed in 2021 was a comprehensive eye examination for existing patients who have already seen the provider for vision issues.

6. New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco have the highest yearly salaries among U.S. cities for ophthalmologists with 15-20 years of experience, according to Medscape.

7. Ophthalmology group NVision has added two practices to its network. San Antonio-based Eye Associates of South Texas and San Leandro, Calif.-based Turner Eye Institute are now part of the NVision network, the group said May 10.

8. Ophthalmology practice management services organization Sunvera Group, which is backed by private equity group Ridgemont Equity Partners, added Shelby Township, Mich.-based Laser Eye Care Center to its network.