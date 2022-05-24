Eye Care Leaders data breach hits at least 342,000 people

Eye Care Leaders, an electronic medical record platform, experienced a data breach in December 2021, compromising the personal health information of at least 342,000 people from a minimum of eight eye care and surgical eye practices, IT security news source NetSec reported May 20.
Eye Care Leaders said they detected the hack within 24 hours, then contained the breach and secured its systems.
It is unclear how many practices have been affected by the breach. Eight eye care practices have confirmed being affected so far.
The breach exposed data containing patient names, addresses, telephone numbers, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and medical treatment and diagnosis information.
|
Eye care providers affected
|
State
|
Number of records
|
Regional Eye Associates & Surgical Eye Center of Morgantown
|
West Virginia
|
194,035
|
Summit Eye Associates
|
Tennessee
|
53,818
|
Frank Eye Center
|
Kansas
|
26,333
|
Allied Eye Physicians & Surgeons
|
Ohio
|
20,651
|
King County Public Hospital District No. 2 dba Evergreen Health
|
Washington
|
20,533
|
Arkfeld, Parson & Goldstein dba ilumin
|
Nebraska
|
14,984
|
Northern Eye Care Associates
|
Michigan
|
8,000
|
Ad Astra Eye
|
Kansas
|
3,684
Eye Care Leaders said it has implemented additional security measures and third-party experts are investigating the breach.