Eye Care Leaders data breach hits at least 342,000 people

Eye Care Leaders, an electronic medical record platform, experienced a data breach in December 2021, compromising the personal health information of at least 342,000 people from a minimum of eight eye care and surgical eye practices, IT security news source NetSec reported May 20.

Eye Care Leaders said they detected the hack within 24 hours, then contained the breach and secured its systems.

It is unclear how many practices have been affected by the breach. Eight eye care practices have confirmed being affected so far.

The breach exposed data containing patient names, addresses, telephone numbers, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and medical treatment and diagnosis information.

Eye care providers affected State Number of records Regional Eye Associates & Surgical Eye Center of Morgantown West Virginia 194,035 Summit Eye Associates Tennessee 53,818 Frank Eye Center Kansas 26,333 Allied Eye Physicians & Surgeons Ohio 20,651 King County Public Hospital District No. 2 dba Evergreen Health Washington 20,533 Arkfeld, Parson & Goldstein dba ilumin Nebraska 14,984 Northern Eye Care Associates Michigan 8,000 Ad Astra Eye Kansas 3,684

Eye Care Leaders said it has implemented additional security measures and third-party experts are investigating the breach.








