Eye Care Leaders data breach hits at least 342,000 people

Eye Care Leaders, an electronic medical record platform, experienced a data breach in December 2021, compromising the personal health information of at least 342,000 people from a minimum of eight eye care and surgical eye practices, IT security news source NetSec reported May 20.

Eye Care Leaders said they detected the hack within 24 hours, then contained the breach and secured its systems.

It is unclear how many practices have been affected by the breach. Eight eye care practices have confirmed being affected so far.

The breach exposed data containing patient names, addresses, telephone numbers, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and medical treatment and diagnosis information.

Eye care providers affected

State

Number of records

Regional Eye Associates & Surgical Eye Center of Morgantown

West Virginia

194,035

Summit Eye Associates

Tennessee

53,818

Frank Eye Center 

Kansas

26,333

Allied Eye Physicians & Surgeons

Ohio

20,651

King County Public Hospital District No. 2 dba Evergreen Health

Washington

20,533

Arkfeld, Parson & Goldstein dba ilumin

Nebraska

14,984

Northern Eye Care Associates

Michigan

8,000

Ad Astra Eye 

Kansas

3,684

Eye Care Leaders said it has implemented additional security measures and third-party experts are investigating the breach.




