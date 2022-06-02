Ophthalmologists see highest pay jump of all physician specialties

Ophthalmologists saw a 7 percent increase in annual compensation from 2019 to 2021, according to the Medical Group Management Association's 2022 "Datadive Provider Compensation Report."
The report used data from more than 192,000 providers at more than 7,700 organizations.
Here is the total increase in annual compensation by ASC specialty:
- Ophthalmology: 7 percent
- Orthopedic surgery: 6.9 percent
- Gastroenterology: 4.6 percent
- General surgery: 3.2 percent
- Invasive cardiology: 2.8 percent
- Noninvasive cardiology: 2.6 percent