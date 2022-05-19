The top ophthalmological procedure performed in 2021 was a comprehensive eye examination for existing patients who have already seen the provider for vision issues, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the top 15 ophthalmology procedures with the highest volumes in 2021, followed by total number of procedures:

Ophthalmological services: medical examination and evaluation, with initiation or continuation of diagnostic and treatment program — comprehensive, established patient, 1 or more visits: 9,856,359 Determination of refractive state: 7,246,943 Scanning computerized ophthalmic diagnostic imaging, posterior segment, with interpretation and report, unilateral or bilateral; retina: 6,689,858 Ophthalmological services: medical examination and evaluation, with initiation or continuation of diagnostic and treatment program; intermediate, established patient: 4,307,995 Ophthalmological services: medical examination and evaluation with initiation of diagnostic and treatment program; comprehensive, new patient: 3,756,810 Fundus photography with interpretation and report: 3,277,641 Scanning computerized ophthalmic diagnostic imaging, posterior segment, with interpretation and report, unilateral or bilateral; optic nerve: 2,844,095 Visual field examination, unilateral or bilateral, with interpretation and report; extended examination: 2,842,843 Ophthalmic biometry by partial coherence interferometry with intraocular lens power calculation: 1,709,748 Gonioscopy: 860,760 Fitting of spectacles, except for aphakia; monofocal: 606,217 Ophthalmoscopy, extended; with drawing of optic nerve or macula with interpretation and report, unilateral or bilateral: 562,114 Ophthalmoscopy, extended; with retinal drawing and scleral depression of peripheral retinal disease: 529,065 Sensorimotor examination with multiple measurements of ocular deviation with interpretation and report: 439,208 Prescription of optical and physical characteristics of and fitting of contact lens, with medical supervision of adaptation; corneal lens, both eyes, except for aphakia: 439,088





