Ophthalmology ASC 1st in country to offer newly-approved laser

San Antonio-based Parkhurst NuVision became the first ASC in the country to offer the newly FDA-approved Ally Lensar laser for cataract surgery.

The Ally Lensar laser is the first system to combine a femtosecond laser with phacoemulsification in a single device for cataract surgery, the ASC said in a June 14 news release. The two technologies are often used separately alongside each other during cataract surgery.

The Ally system can be used to remove cataracts and also correct vision problems like astigmatism. Together with specialized lenses, the technology can eliminate the need for glasses, including reading glasses and bifocals, after cataract surgery.

Around 10 million cataract surgeries are performed globally on an annual basis, according to the press release.