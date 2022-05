Ophthalmology practice management services organization Sunvera Group, which is backed by private equity group Ridgemont Equity Partners, has added Shelby Township, Mich.-based Laser Eye Care Center to its network.

The ASC is operated by William Goldstein, MD, Sunvera said May 17. The center offers laser eye surgeries and comprehensive eye care for conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and macular degeneration.