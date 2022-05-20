Illinois Retina Associates partners with eyesight nonprofit

Ophthalmology practice Illinois Retina Associates is partnering with visual impairment education nonprofit Hadley.

The partnership is expected to allow the practice to provide more comprehensive care to patients living with low vision, according to a May 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Clinical and administrative teams from Illinois Retina's locations have visited Hadley's headquarters, which include a virtual reality "cave" that allows participants to experience some aspects of living with low vision.

"We are delighted to partner with Illinois Retina. It is clear they are committed to innovation, excellence and providing the best overall patient care possible. Together we can get Hadley's help right into the hands of those who will most benefit," Hadley CEO Julie Tye said in the statement. "No one should feel like they are facing low vision all alone."