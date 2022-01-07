Ophthalmology's 2022 boom: 9 deals in week 1

The ophthalmology industry is off to a prosperous start in 2022, with nine partnerships, acquisitions and expansions announced in the last week.

The nine deals:

1. St. Louis-based ophthalmology and optometry group EyeCare Partners acquired Sabates Eye Centers, based in Kansas City, Mo.

2. Garden City, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision acquired Dailey Harvey Eye Associates in Camp Hill, Pa.

3. Spectrum Vision Partners expanded its Pennsylvania footprint with the addition of Associates in Ophthalmology to the OCLI Vision network.

4. Vision Innovation Partners, a provider of ophthalmology, optometry and optician services in the Mid-Atlantic region, acquired Bel-Air, Md.-based Advanced Eye Care.

5. Hamilton, N.J.-based Campus Eye Group and Levittown, Pa.-based Total Eye Care inked a deal with private equity firm Beekman Investment Partners to accelerate growth.

6. An ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Bristol, Tenn., was acquired by outpatient healthcare real estate investment company Flagship Healthcare Trust.

7. Atlanta-based eye care management services organization EyeSouth Partners added a Georgia eye center.

8. Detroit-based eye care management services organization Sunvera Group, a portfolio company of private equity firm Ridgemont Equity Partners, added two groups.

9. Pendleton Eye Center in Oceanside, Calif., joined Dallas-based eye care network Unifeye Vision Partners.