Vision Innovation Partners, a provider of ophthalmology, optometry and optician services in the Mid-Atlantic region, has acquired Bel-Air, Md.-based Advanced Eye Care, Vision Innovation Partners said Jan. 2.

Advanced Eye Care's physicians have delivered surgical eye care for over 18 years.

Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 61 practice locations and 10 ASCs. The company is backed by private equity firm Centre Partners.