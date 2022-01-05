Tennessee ophthalmology ASC property acquired

An ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Briston, Tenn., has been acquired by outpatient healthcare real estate investment company Flagship Healthcare Trust.

The building is 100 percent leased by ophthalmology and audiology medical practice Mountain Empire Eye Physicians, Flagship said Dec. 30. Mountain Empire is a part of Atlantic Vision Partners, an ophthalmology provider in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Trust also recently acquired an ophthalmology ASC in Chattanooga, Tenn., and a medical office building in Rocky Mount, N.C.