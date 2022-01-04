Eye practice, ASC chain adds 2 groups

Detroit-based eye care management services organization Sunvera Group, a portfolio company of private equity firm Ridgemont Equity Partners, has expanded its presence in its hometown area.

Advanced Ophthalmology Associates and Clavenna Vision Institute have joined the eye care group, Sunvera said Jan. 4. The group said it has formed seven new partnerships in Michigan and one in Cleveland since 2020, bringing its total to 11 ophthalmology clinics and two ASCs across Michigan and Ohio.

Advanced Ophthalmology Associates is located in the Detroit community of Clawson, Mich., and provides medical and surgical eye care for conditions including glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and macular degeneration.

Clavenna Vision Institute is located in Birmingham, Mich., also a Detroit community. It offers surgeries including LASIK and cataract surgery and treatments for dry eye, face and eye twitching, glaucoma, diabetes and macular degeneration.