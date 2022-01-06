Kansas City eye center joins EyeCare Partners

St. Louis-based ophthalmology and optometry group EyeCare Partners acquired Sabates Eye Centers, based in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Business Journal said Jan. 6.

Sabates adds 25 providers to EyeCare Partners' roster of 1,000 doctors, the report said. Its CEO, Nelson Sabates, MD, also founded and leads the ophthalmology department and vision research center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.