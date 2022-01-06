Ophthalmology group adds Pennsylvania eye center

Garden City, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision acquired Dailey Harvey Eye Associates in Camp Hill, Pa.

OCLI Vision, which offers care at locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, is partnered with ophthalmology management and administrative services firm Spectrum Vision Partners, also based in Garden City. Dailey Harvey Eye Associates is Spectrum's 18th affiliation since 2017, Spectrum said Jan. 6.

Dailey Harvey has provided eye care services to central Pennsylvania for more than 80 years, Spectrum said.