Spectrum Vision Partners expands in Pennsylvania with 9-office acquisition

Spectrum Vision Partners has expanded its Pennsylvania footprint with the addition of Associates in Ophthalmology to the OCLI Vision network, the Garden City, N.Y.-based organization said Jan. 4.

Associates in Ophthalmology has seven locations in Pennsylvania and one in West Virginia. The practice offers laser cataract surgery, diabetic eye care and glaucoma treatments, among other services.

The partnership is Spectrum Vision Partners' 17th practice affiliation since 2017. The organization supports more than 40 clinic locations, five ASCs and more than 110 providers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Physician Growth Partners acted as a financial adviser to Associates in Ophthalmology.