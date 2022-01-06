2 ophthalmology practices snag private-equity backing

Hamilton, N.J.-based Campus Eye Group and Levittown, Pa.-based Total Eye Care have inked a deal with Beekman Investment Partners to accelerate growth, the private equity firm said Jan. 6.

The two groups have a portfolio of 10 ophthalmology practice locations and one ASC in their respective states. Through the deal, the practices will be supported by the newly formed Campus Eye Group Management Holdings.

Campus Eye Holdings also partnered with Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health to manage its ASC.

Campus Eye Group was founded in 1981 by E. Bruce DiDonato, MD. The practice's ASC offers LASIK and PRK laser vision correction, cataract surgery and lens implants, corneal transplants, and glaucoma, retinal, diabetic, eye muscle and eyelid plastic procedures.

Total Eye Care, led by partners Harmon Stein, MD, and Judith Lavrich, MD, offers cataract surgery, LASIK consultation, pediatric eye care and routine eye care, among other services.