Georgia eye center joins EyeSouth Partners

Atlanta-based eye care management services organization EyeSouth Partners has added a Georgia eye center.

Clayton Eye Center, also based in the Atlanta area, has joined the ophthalmology group, EyeSouth said Jan. 4. Clayton Eye Center has been in operation for more than 30 years and provides routine eye care and surgical procedures.

EyeSouth said it now boasts a network of 27 practices and 230 physicians across 120 locations, including 16 ASCs. Its footprint spans nine states, and it is backed by Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital.