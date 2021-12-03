6 recent ophthalmology acquisitions

The past six weeks have been busy for ophthalmology acquisitions, with an average of one per week covered by Becker's ASC Review.

Here are six recent ophthalmology acquisitions:

1. St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners is acquiring Cincinnati-based CEI Vision for $600 million, according to an Oct. 22 report.

2. Comprehensive EyeCare Partners said Nov. 10 it has entered a strategic partnership with Eye Associates Northwest.

The practice is Comprehensive EyeCare Partners' second partnership in Washington. It supports 102 doctors, 45 clinics and eight ambulatory surgery centers in Nevada, Washington, Utah and Texas.

3. The Eye Institute of West Florida is joining St. Louis-based ophthalmology group EyeCare Partners, according to a Nov. 15 news release.

The Eye Institute of West Florida, based in Largo, will add 25 providers and five facilities, including an ASC, to EyeCare Partners.

4. Pacific Northwest Retina in Seattle joined Southlake, Texas-based network Retina Consultants of America, the company said Nov. 16.

Retina Consultants of America is backed by private equity firm Webster Equity Partners. Pacific Northwest Retina is the network's 18th practice across 14 states.

5. Spectrum Vision Partners added Stahl Eyecare Experts to its network, the Garden City, N.Y.-based eye care network said Nov. 18.

The practice is Spectrum's 16th affiliation since 2017.

6. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Quigley Eye Specialists welcomed 42 partner specialists and expanded into Palm Beach County with its acquisition of Visual Health, the practice said Nov. 19.