Comprehensive EyeCare Partners adds Washington practice

Comprehensive EyeCare Partners said Nov. 10 it has entered a strategic partnership with Eye Associates Northwest.

Eye Associates Northwest has locations in Seattle, Edmonds and Kirkland, Wash. The practice's services include imaging, dry eye and myopia treatments, and eyeglass fittings.

The practice is Comprehensive EyeCare Partners' second partnership in Washington. It supports 102 doctors, 45 clinics and eight ambulatory surgery centers in Nevada, Washington, Utah and Texas.

