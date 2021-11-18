Spectrum Vision Partners adds New York practice

Spectrum Vision Partners has added Stahl Eyecare Experts to its network, the Garden City, N.Y.-based eye care network said Nov. 18.

Stahl Eyecare Experts has offices in Garden City, Hauppauge and New York City, N.Y. Its services include LASIK, cataract surgery and diabetic retinopathy.

The practice will be added to Spectrum Vision Partners' OCLI Vision group, making it Spectrum's 16th affiliation since 2017.

Spectrum Vision Partners supports ophthalmology groups and ASCs in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.