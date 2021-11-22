Quigley Eye Specialists linked to 42 partners with newest acquisition

Quigley Eye Specialists has reached 42 partner specialists and expanded into Palm Beach County with its acquisition of Visual Health, the Fort Myers, Fla.-based practice said Nov. 19.

Visual Health has eye care locations with surgery centers in Jupiter and Palm Springs, Fla. The practice specializes in cataract surgery, corneal transplants and the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and external eye diseases.

In addition to Jupiter and Palm Springs, Quigley Eye Specialists has locations in Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Coral Gables, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, Naples, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Venice.