PE-backed retina group adds Seattle practice, 10 physicians

Pacific Northwest Retina in Seattle has joined Southlake, Texas-based network Retina Consultants of America, the company said Nov. 16.

Pacific Northwest Retina has operated in the Seattle area since 2005, when it was incorporated as Proliance Retina. The 10-physician practice changed to its current name in September 2021.

"We are the largest retina group practice in the Pacific Northwest," practice physician David Saperstein, MD, said. "RCA's strong capital position will allow us to continue to grow, making it easier for our patients to access this state-of-the-art care while maintaining our high quality of service throughout the organization."

RCA is backed by private equity firm Webster Equity Partners. Pacific Northwest Retina is the network's 18th practice across 14 states.