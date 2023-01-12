5 ophthalmologists in the headlines

Here are five ophthalmologists in the headlines that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 22:

1. Visus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company for eye care, named Eric Donnenfeld, MD, to its board of directors.

2. Retina specialist Dr. Caroline Baumal was appointed chief medical officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

3. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals tapped its COO, Jay Duker, MD, as its next president.

4. Iveric Bio, a biopharmaceutical company for retinal diseases, named Pravin Dugel, MD, to its board of directors.

5. Robert van der Vaart, MD, at N.C.-based Wilmington Eye performed the first successful implant of the iStent Infinite at Wilmington Eye Surgery Center. It marks the first time a glaucoma device was implanted in either of the Carolinas.