Dr. Caroline Baumal appointed chief medical officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Retina specialist Caroline Baumal, MD, has been appointed the chief medical officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Baumal will replace Federico Grossi, MD, who will remain with the company through Feb. 28, according to a Jan. 5 release. The two will work together through the transition and prepare for the prospective launch of pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy.

Dr. Baumal currently serves as a professor of ophthalmology at New England Eye Center, part of Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where she specializes in diseases and surgery of the retina and vitreous.

She has been awarded a variety of honors for her work in ophthalmology, including the senior achievement award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the lifetime achievement award from the Vit-Buckle Society.