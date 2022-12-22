North Carolina eye surgeon implants 1st glaucoma device in region at ASC

Amelia Ickes -  

A physician at N.C.-based Wilmington Eye performed the first successful implant of the iStent Infinite at Wilmington Eye Surgery Center. This marks the first time a glaucoma device has been implanted in either of the Carolinas.

The implanted device – currently the smallest implantable medical device in the world – can be used in patients who didn't respond to medications or other surgeries to slow the progression of glaucoma, according to a Dec. 22 news release from Wilmington Eye.

The iStent Infinite is an adaptation of the iStent, which could only be implanted in patients receiving cataracts surgery, who are typically in their 60s or 70s. The new iStent can be implanted in patients who have been diagnosed with glaucoma, no matter their age.

The surgery was performed by Robert van der Vaart, MD, a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon and glaucoma expert. Dr. van der Vaart will begin seeing new glaucoma patients who are interested in the device.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast