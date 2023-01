EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has tapped its COO, Jay Duker, MD, as its next president.

Dr. Duker has served as the company's chief operating officer since November 2021 and will stay in his current role in addition to taking on presidential responsibilities, according to a Jan. 4 news release from EyePoint. He will also be responsible for monitoring regulatory affairs.

Dr. Duker has previously held roles at the New England Eye Center and the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.