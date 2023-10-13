4 updates on ophthalmology ASC developments

Here are four development updates on ophthalmology-focused ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 5:

1. EyeSouth Partners, an eye care-focused management services organization, added two ASCs to its network.

2. Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Dallas-based Sweeney Eye Associates, marking its entry into the Texas market.

3. Mesa, Ariz.-based Swagel Wootton Eye Institute completed renovations on its Mesa ASC, updating interiors, adding additional space for nurses and enhancing its layout for medical and surgical eyecare services.

4. Coeur d'Alene-based North Idaho Eye Institute opened a new, expanded location at a former restaurant in Post Falls, Idaho.