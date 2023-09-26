Unifeye Vision Partners enters Texas market

Unifeye Vision Partners has partnered with Dallas-based Sweeney Eye Associates, marking its entry into the Texas market.

This is the eighth Unifeye partnership to close this year, according to a Sept. 26 press release. The management company's network now includes 57 clinic locations and 15 ASCs nationwide.

Sweeney Eye Care has been serving patients in the area for 23 years and has five ophthalmologists and one optometrist across two clinics and one ASC.

The Sweeney team offers comprehensive eye care, specializing in laser-assisted cataract surgery, premium lens IOL implementation, laser vision correction, , cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic and retina disease.





