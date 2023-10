EyeSouth Partners, an eye care-focused management services organization, has added two ASCs to its network.

The additions include Heathrow Surgery Center in Lake Mary, Fla., and the EyeSouth Surgery Center at Oak Lawn (Ill.). Heathrow Surgery Center has two operating rooms and EyeSouth Surgery Center at Oak Lawn has four.

EyeSouth Partners is backed by private equity firm Olympus Partners. Its network includes 38 practices, 20 ASCs, more than 300 doctors and 180 locations.