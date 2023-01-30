28 ophthalmology updates

All the ophthalmology news Becker's has covered since Dec. 29:
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co. will receive the Glaucoma Research Foundation's Catalyst Award, the organization's highest distinction.
- Efrain Cancel, MD, has joined the team of ophthalmologists at Gundersen Eye Clinic in Waukon, Iowa.
- The Emory University School of Medicine's department of ophthalmology in Atlanta has appointed Machelle Pardue, PhD, as its vice chair and director of research.
- Ophthalmology clinical trial management services company Vial has partnered with South Korean medical device company RecensMedical for a phase 3 clinical trial.
- American Vision Partners affiliate Southwestern Eye Center is moving its Maryvale, Ariz., location to a new, expanded space in Glendale, Ariz.
- Physician services organization American Vision Partners has opened a new ASC, West Valley Peaks, in Sun City, Ariz.
- The West Virginia University department of ophthalmology and visual sciences in Morgantown has added two pieces of ophthalmic training equipment: the EyeSi surgical simulator and the Alcon operating microscope.
- Ophthalmic surgeon Jonathan Talamo, MD, has been appointed chair of the board of directors for CXL Ophthalmics.
- Shahzad Mian, MD, has been appointed interim chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, effective Jan. 15.
- Ophthalmic device company Ace Vision Group has appointed John Frantzis as its chief business development officer and Alex Lopez as its chief commercial officer, effective Jan. 19.
- Eye care management organization American Vision Partners has tapped Shaun Brierly, MD, as its new chief medical officer.
- Grand Island, Neb.-based Unity Eye Centers has relocated to a new, larger practice facility.
- Wausau-based Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth location.
- Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures.
- Warsaw, Ind.-based Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates has added Brad Basham, OD, to its team of optometrists.
- he University of San Diego Health has launched the new Shiley EyeMobile for children, a mobile eye care vehicle set to provide care for 20,000 children a year.
- Ponte Vedra, Fla.-based Barnhorst Eye Associates has partnered with the region's largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice, Brandon-based Florida Eye Specialists.
- Zimm Cataract & Laser Center and its affiliate Premier Surgical Center in Erie, Pa., have partnered with Sunvera Group, an ophthalmology management services organization.
- Visus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company for eye care, has named Eric Donnenfeld, MD, to its board of directors.
- Greenville, S.C.-based Eye Health America, a medical and surgical eye care services provider, has added NextGen Healthcare's cloud-based technological solution to its 23 clinics and seven ASCs.
- Panorama Eyecare, a physician-led management services organization, has acquired Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Haas Vision Center.
- Retina specialist Caroline Baumal, MD, has been appointed the chief medical officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals.
- St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners has partnered with Retinal Associates of Oklahoma to create more specialty retina care practices within Oklahoma.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has tapped its COO, Jay Duker, MD, as its next president.
- Boca Raton, Fla.-based Premier Eye Care has been acquired by Health Network One, a health management company backed by private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital.
- Display technology provider BenQ has collaborated with blue light mitigating technology provider Eyesafe to develop a new computer monitor that reduces blue light toxicity on display systems.
- Iveric Bio, a biopharmaceutical company for retinal diseases, has named Pravin Dugel, MD, to its board of directors.
- Retina Consultants of America has added its 30th partnership with the announcement of Retina Group of New England joining its national network of physicians.