28 ophthalmology updates

All the ophthalmology news Becker's has covered since Dec. 29:

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. will receive the Glaucoma Research Foundation's Catalyst Award, the organization's highest distinction.



Efrain Cancel, MD, has joined the team of ophthalmologists at Gundersen Eye Clinic in Waukon, Iowa.



The Emory University School of Medicine's department of ophthalmology in Atlanta has appointed Machelle Pardue, PhD, as its vice chair and director of research.



Ophthalmology clinical trial management services company Vial has partnered with South Korean medical device company RecensMedical for a phase 3 clinical trial.



American Vision Partners affiliate Southwestern Eye Center is moving its Maryvale, Ariz., location to a new, expanded space in Glendale, Ariz.



Physician services organization American Vision Partners has opened a new ASC, West Valley Peaks, in Sun City, Ariz.



The West Virginia University department of ophthalmology and visual sciences in Morgantown has added two pieces of ophthalmic training equipment: the EyeSi surgical simulator and the Alcon operating microscope.



Ophthalmic surgeon Jonathan Talamo, MD, has been appointed chair of the board of directors for CXL Ophthalmics.

Shahzad Mian, MD, has been appointed interim chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, effective Jan. 15.



Ophthalmic device company Ace Vision Group has appointed John Frantzis as its chief business development officer and Alex Lopez as its chief commercial officer, effective Jan. 19.



Eye care management organization American Vision Partners has tapped Shaun Brierly, MD, as its new chief medical officer.



Grand Island, Neb.-based Unity Eye Centers has relocated to a new, larger practice facility.



Wausau-based Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth location.



Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures.



Warsaw, Ind.-based Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates has added Brad Basham, OD, to its team of optometrists.



he University of San Diego Health has launched the new Shiley EyeMobile for children, a mobile eye care vehicle set to provide care for 20,000 children a year.



Ponte Vedra, Fla.-based Barnhorst Eye Associates has partnered with the region's largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice, Brandon-based Florida Eye Specialists.



Zimm Cataract & Laser Center and its affiliate Premier Surgical Center in Erie, Pa., have partnered with Sunvera Group, an ophthalmology management services organization.



Visus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company for eye care, has named Eric Donnenfeld, MD, to its board of directors.



Greenville, S.C.-based Eye Health America, a medical and surgical eye care services provider, has added NextGen Healthcare's cloud-based technological solution to its 23 clinics and seven ASCs.



Panorama Eyecare, a physician-led management services organization, has acquired Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Haas Vision Center.



Retina specialist Caroline Baumal, MD, has been appointed the chief medical officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals.



St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners has partnered with Retinal Associates of Oklahoma to create more specialty retina care practices within Oklahoma.



EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has tapped its COO, Jay Duker, MD, as its next president.



Boca Raton, Fla.-based Premier Eye Care has been acquired by Health Network One, a health management company backed by private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital.



Display technology provider BenQ has collaborated with blue light mitigating technology provider Eyesafe to develop a new computer monitor that reduces blue light toxicity on display systems.



Iveric Bio, a biopharmaceutical company for retinal diseases, has named Pravin Dugel, MD, to its board of directors.



Retina Consultants of America has added its 30th partnership with the announcement of Retina Group of New England joining its national network of physicians.