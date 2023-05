OCLI Vision adds Crossroads Eye Care Associates

Ophthalmology management organization OCLI Vision has acquired McMurray, Pa.-based Crossroads Eye Care Associates.

OCLI Vision is backed by private equity firm Spectrum Vision Partners, which now operates 15 eye clinics and two ASCs in Pennsylvania.

This is Spectrum's ninth acquisition this year, according to a May 11 press release.

Crossroads physician Thomas D'Orazio, MD, PhD, has been serving the community for over 10 years, specializing in cataract treatment, glaucoma management, diabetic eye care, macular degeneration management and cosmetic Botox.