Levin Eyecare practice moves to expanded space

Claire Wallace  

Nottingham, Md.-based Levin Eyecare plans to reopen its Pikesville, Md., location at a new and expanded location.

The new office will offer ophthalmology and optometry services, state-of-the art equipment and testing, according to a May 15 press release. 

The new office will have eight more exam lanes, an expanded eyewear space, space for a new optical area and more accommodating exam rooms. 

The new location will be open to patients on May 16. Four new staff members will also join the practice, including Eric Walker, OD; Richard Gruen, MD; optician David Simmons; and optometry patient services representative Ericka Smith.  

