Mon Health, Premier sign group purchasing agreement for ophthalmology products

Intermed Labs at Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for ophthalmology products from Premier Inc., effective July 1.

The agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of special pricing for the Snaps Eyeshield, a tapeless eye shield that allows airflow through the device and less obstructed patient vision during post-op recovery.

Retina surgeon Josh Mali, MD, and the team at Intermed developed Snaps for a comfortable and removable alternative to other eye shields, according to a May 30 press release from Mon Health.

Premier is a group purchasing organization that unites 4,400 hospitals and health systems and 250,000 providers.