Black-owned ophthalmology lab builds manufacturing facility to revitalize North Philadelphia

Chelise Firmin, OD, CEO of Tioga Diabetic Optical Laboratories, has partnered with real estate development firm TPP Capital Holdings to bring a state-of-the-art ophthalmic goods manufacturing facility to North Philadelphia neighborhood Nicetown-Tioga.

The new facility will revitalize the former manufacturing neighborhood, creating 34 livable wage jobs, especially for persons with low income and women who were formerly incarcerated.

TPP Capital is putting up a $3.8 million investment for site acquisition, building designand green energy measures for the facility, according to a May 17 press release.

Dr. Firmin hopes the project will create employment opportunities and provide a resource for the production of necessary consumer products.

The five-story facility will include two eyewear production labs, examination rooms, an outpatient pediatric and adult diabetes center, training rooms for medical professionals, an optical dispensary and corporate offices.

It will also be located two blocks from the Temple University Hospital and Temple University Health Sciences campus.

Construction is expected to begin in September and take 12 to 18 months.