ChatGPT fails practice ophthalmology board exams: Study

Artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT correctly answered less than half of practice questions from ophthalmology board certification examinations, according to a study published April 27 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Researchers asked the chatbot 125 multiple-choice questions from a free trial of ophthalmology board certification practice software.

The study found that ChatGPT correctly answered 46 percent of the multiple-choice questions in January and 58 percent of the questions in February. The chatbot was most successful in the general medicine category, scoring 79 percent, but failed to answer any of the questions in the retina and vitreous category correctly.

