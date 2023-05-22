4th death linked to tainted eye drops

In February, Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma following reports of a rare strain of bacteria that causes infection, eye loss and even patient death.

Now the recalled eye drops have been linked to a fourth patient death, according to new data released by the CDC.

In March, the rare bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, was identified in 68 patients across 16 states. That number is now up to 81 patients across 18 states.

Additionally, four patients have had eyeballs removed and 14 have suffered permanent vision loss.

The CDC has urged patients to stop using EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma Artificial Ointment and to seek treatment for eye infection symptoms, including blurry vision, eye pain and eye discharge immediately.

In April, the FDA found that the artificial tears manufacturer did not follow the proper safety protocols to prevent facility contamination.