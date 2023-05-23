U of Oklahoma to establish ophthalmology chair

The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift to establish an endowed chair in ophthalmology, according to a May 22 report from ABC affiliate KTUL.

The gift from the Farzaneh Family Foundation, in addition to a $750,000 gift from the Dean McGee Eye Institute Foundation, will establish the Farzaneh Family Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology to help attract faculty to the school's program.

The Farzaneh family has also donated $250,000 to the DMEI Foundation to establish a start-up fund to provide resources for the upcoming chairholder, in addition to another $250,000 for new lab equipment.