Ophthalmology ASC developer strikes partnership with Corcoran Consulting Group

Medical Consulting Group, a consulting company that has developed over 105 ophthalmology ASCs nationwide, has inked a merger agreement with ophthalmology billing, coding and reimbursement provider Corcoran Consulting Group.

Corcoran has provided financial services to ophthalmology practices in all 50 states since 1986, according to an April 27 press release.

Medical Consulting has provided management services including revenue cycle management, accounting, benchmarking, human resources and information technology to ophthalmology practices since 1989.

Clients of both companies will now have a larger team for all consulting and financial services. Both companies will continue to operate under their current names.